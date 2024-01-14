Valanciunas posted 14 points (4-6 FG, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 118-108 victory over the Mavericks.

Valanciunas was efficient and stepped up as a facilitator with CJ McCollum (ankle), Brandon Ingram (Achilles), Trey Murphy (knee) and Zion Williamson (rest) inactive. His seven assists matched a season high, while his two-way energy was impactful in a game where New Orleans successfully fended off runs from Dallas throughout the second half. Saturday marked his 21st double-double of the season.