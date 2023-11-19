Valanciunas tallied 26 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-120 loss to Minnesota.

With Zion Williamson taking the night off for rest purposes, Valanciunas was called upon to do more of the heavy lifting on the offensive end. He ended with a season-high 26 points, adding multiple blocks for the fourth time in the past five games. He is currently putting up top-50 value across the first month of the season. There is a chance this regresses as the Pelicans get healthy, making this a prime sell-high opportunity for managers.