Valanciunas supplied 21 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 141-105 win over Golden State.

Valanciunas played just 21 minutes, but that was enough to pace New Orleans in both points and boards in an easy victory. The big man was efficient from the field and even knocked down a pair of triples, the seventh time this season he's hit multiple three-pointers in a game. Valanciunas hasn't played more than 23 minutes since the turn of the new year, but he's still managed to notch three double-doubles over five games in that span.