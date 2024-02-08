Valanciunas has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Clippers with a right calf contusion. He'll finish the game with eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 11 minutes.

Valanciunas sustained the injury in the first half during a collision with teammate Brandon Ingram. Larry Nance drew the second-half start in Valanciunas' place and should continue to hold down the fort at center along with Cody Zeller for the rest of Wednesday's contest. Valanciunas' next chance to play will come Friday against the Lakers.