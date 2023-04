Valanciunas had four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, an assist, a steal and three blocks across 19 minutes in Wednesday's overtime win over the Grizzlies.

Valanciunas was limited by foul trouble and only logged 19 minutes Wednesday, his lowest mark since a March 16 contest in which he only played 16 minutes. Valanciunas also saw the end of a 13-game streak with double-digit scoring run with this subpar outing.