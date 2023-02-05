Valanciunas is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Kings due to right quadriceps soreness, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Valanciunas appeared to sustain a knee injury during Saturday's win over the Lakers, but he's being listed with a quad injury ahead of Sunday's contest. The talented big man will likely miss at least one game due to the issue, but the extent of his expected absence should become cleared when his MRI results return. If he's sidelined, Larry Nance, Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez are candidates for increased roles in New Orleans' frontcourt.