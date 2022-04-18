Valanciunas notched 18 points (7-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 25 rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 110-99 loss to Phoenix.

While the Pelicans' fourth-quarter comeback fell short thanks to a big-time effort from Chris Paul (17 fourth-quarter points), Valanciunas rewarded those who rostered him in DFS contests Sunday night. The big man struggled from the field and didn't offer anything on defense, but he pulled down a playoff-career-high 25 rebounds, including 13 offensive boards (also a career best). Managers shouldn't expect that level of glass-cleaning on a nightly basis, but Valanciunas did finish the regular season with 51 double-doubles in 74 games.