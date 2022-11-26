Valanciunas tallied four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Friday's 132-111 win over the Warriors.

Valanciunas played his second-lowest minutes total of the season, as he picked up five fouls in just 17 minutes. Valanciunas's four turnovers also tied a season-high despite his limited playing time. The veteran big man could continue to see less action as Zion Williamson's return will likely cause the Pelicans that give their star forward better spacing.