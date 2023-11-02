Valanciunas recorded 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 victory over the Thunder.

Valanciunas posted a season-high 19 points in Wednesday's win. While he narrowly missed out on a double-double, the veteran big man tallied his first steal of 2023-24. Valanciunas has also expanded his range this season, converting 36.4 of his 2.8 three-point attempts per game across his first four appearances.