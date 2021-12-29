Valanciunas racked up 15 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 108-104 win over the Cavaliers.

Valanciunas returned to the court after an illness-related absence, ending the night with another double-double. His shot was a little off, however, as he went just 4-of-11 from the floor, something that is out of the ordinary. As long as he is healthy, the starting center role is clearly his to lose, and based on what we have seen from his backups, there is no real chance he loses it anytime soon.