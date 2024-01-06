Valanciunas registered 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 23 minutes during Friday's 111-95 loss to the Clippers.

Valanciunas registered his second double-double in his last three games. He was also the leading scorer for the Pelicans in Friday's loss, in a game when Zion Williamson left in the second half with a right leg contusion. Valanciunas is averaging 14.7 points and 9.7 assists this season, but he hasn't played 30-plus minutes since Dec. 26 as he's split time in the front court with Larry Nance.