Valanciunas posted 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-4 FT) and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 127-117 victory over Sacramento.
Valanciunas led all Pelicans in rebounds and ended as one of six players with a double-digit point total en route to a double-double performance. Valanciunas has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in 11 games this season, finishing with a double-double in 10 of those outings. Valanciunas has posted a double-double in three straight games and in four of his last five contests.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Dominates down low in victory•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Registers 19 points in victory•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-doubles in win•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Huge double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Goes for 22 points in win•