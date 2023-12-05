Valanciunas posted 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-4 FT) and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 127-117 victory over Sacramento.

Valanciunas led all Pelicans in rebounds and ended as one of six players with a double-digit point total en route to a double-double performance. Valanciunas has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in 11 games this season, finishing with a double-double in 10 of those outings. Valanciunas has posted a double-double in three straight games and in four of his last five contests.