Valanciunas (calf) has been ruled out Friday against the Warriors, Christian Clark of NOLA News reports.

The Pelicans are off until March 6 after Friday's game, but there is no guarantee Valanciunas is ready for that one since he was carrying a doubtful tag before this update. When Valanciunas sat out Feb. 27 against the Blazers, Willy Hernangomez drew the start and played 20 minutes, but Jaxson Hayes had more success off the bench despite seeing fewer minutes.