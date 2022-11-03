Valanciunas logged nine points (3-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 120-117 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Valanciunas has seen his production return to normal over the last pair of games after logging a season-high 31 against Phoenix on Oct. 28. Even in limited minutes, Valanciunas is a nightly double-double threat who typically posts better efficiency from the field than his 3-of-11 effort Wednesday.