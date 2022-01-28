Valanciunas (illness) is out Friday against the Nuggets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Valanciunas will miss a second straight game, and the Pelicans will be significantly shorthanded, given that Brandon Ingram (ankle) is also sidelined. Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes should see increased run again.
