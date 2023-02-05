Valanciunas (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Sacramento, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
The good news is that the MRI on JV's injured quad came back clean, so it sounds like his absence from Sunday's game on the second leg of a back-to-back is mostly precautionary. Expect more burn for guys like Larry Nance, Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez with Valanciunas watching from the sidelines.
