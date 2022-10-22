Valanciunas supplied 30 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 13-14 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 124-112 victory over the Hornets.

Valanciunas knocked down a team-high 13 shots from the charity stripe and turned in an efficient night. He's put up two double-doubles to begin the new campaign and should continue to see plenty of opportunities in the paint moving forward alongside Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.