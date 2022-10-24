Valanciunas had six points (2-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal across 24 minutes in Sunday's overtime loss to the Jazz.

Valanciunas started the season on a strong note and posted double-digit numbers in each of his first two appearances, but he wasn't able to repeat that here and was limited to his first single-digit scoring output of the campaign while also struggling from the field. He's not expected to hold a prominent role on offense as the season progresses, though, as the Pelicans also feature the likes of Zion Williamson (hip), CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram (head) in the starting lineup on a regular basis.