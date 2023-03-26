Valanciunas produced 17 points (8-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 131-110 victory over the Clippers.

Valanciunas extended his double-double streak to five games, even though his shot conversion rate was well below his season average of 55.1 percent. Valanciunas' effort in the paint inches him ever closer to a double-double average for the season. Over 71 games, the big man has averaged 14.4 points and 9.9 rebounds.