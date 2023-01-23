Valanciunas supplied 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 16 rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 loss to the Heat.

Valanciunas led all players in Sunday's game in rebounds, finishing as the only player on either team to tally a double-double. Valanciunas has recorded a double-double in 10 of his last 11 outings, including in five straight games.