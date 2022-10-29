Valanciunas posted 25 points (11-16 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 124-111 loss to Phoenix.
One of the best two-way players in the league and a solid double-double threat every time he steps on the court, Valanciunas has recorded at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in three of his five outings this season. Even though he holds a secondary role in an offensive scheme that includes Zion Williamson (hip), Brandon Ingram (concussion) and CJ McCollum, Valanciunas is averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting a decent 53.3 percent from the field.
