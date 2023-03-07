Valanciunas ended Monday's 123-108 loss to the Kings with 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 32 minutes.

Valanciunas missed each of New Orleans' previous two games with a calf injury, but he was able to exceed his season average with 32 minutes Monday. The big man finished with his 33rd double-double of the campaign, four of which have come over his past five games. During that span, he's averaging 12.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 60.5 percent from the field.