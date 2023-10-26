Valanciunas registered 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Grizzlies.

Valanciunas has averaged a double-double in points and rebounds in each of the last four years and continued that trend in the Pelicans' season opener. He also continued to show his willingness to shoot from beyond the arc, and his three-point attempts will be something to monitor over the course of the regular season. The Pelicans will look to continue their winning ways Saturday when they host the Knicks.