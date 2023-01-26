Valanciunas ended Wednesday's 111-102 loss to the Timberwolves with 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds and one block in 29 minutes.

Valanciunas was locked in from the field and locked up another double-double in the loss. Fantasy managers have to be pleased with the consistency that the big man has brought of late, as he's secured a double-double in six of his last seven contests while tallying a block in his last four.