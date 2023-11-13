Valanciunas finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 21 minutes during Sunday's 136-124 loss to Dallas.

Valanciunas has been relegated to a secondary role on offense as long as he shares the court with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, but he can still find ways to produce and impact the game. The veteran big man only has three double-doubles this season, but he has scored at least 15 points in back-to-back contests, something he hadn't done since a back-to-back set on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.