Valanciunas (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Valanciunas has been dealing with a left calf contusion that has forced him to miss the last two matchups, but he fully participated in practice Sunday and will have a chance to return to game action a day later. However, the Pelicans plan to monitor him Monday before determining his final status.