Valanciunas is questionable for Saturday's game versus Dallas due to a right hand sprain, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Valanciunas is questionable to miss his first game of the season Saturday. Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez will likely see extended minutes if he's unable to suit up.
