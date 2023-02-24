Valanciunas closed with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 loss to the Raptors.

Valanciunas recorded his second straight double-double, although it came with very little fanfare. In what has been a rough season to date, Valanciunas currently sits outside the top 120 in nine-category formats, a far cry from his last three campaigns in which he finished as a top 50 player. He remains a viable asset but only offers upside in rebounds and field goal percentage.