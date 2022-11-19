Valanciunas accumulated ten points (5-7 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes in Friday's 117-109 loss to th Celtics.

Valanciunas is now averaging 13.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.3 blocks and 0.5 triples across 23.6 minutes per game. He averaged 30.3 minutes for the Pelicans last year, so it looks like they are monitoring his workload a little more early on this season. As a result, his overall production no doubt will take a slight hit.