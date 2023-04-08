Valanciunas ended Friday's 113-105 victory over New York with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 25 minutes.

Valanciunas registered just three points, one rebound and a block over the first two quarters as the Pelicans held onto a three-point lead heading into the break. The center was a force on the glass in the second half, however, grabbing 11 rebounds to give him a game-high 12 boards on the night while also finishing with three blocks for the second game in a row. Valanciunas has recorded 12 rebounds in two of four games this month but has also failed to score in double figures in two straight.