Valanciunas amassed 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-5 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes during Monday's 128-83 win over the Warriors.

Valanciunas didn't have his best performance from the charity stripe, but he was perfect from the field and also contributed on the glass en route to his first double-double since Nov. 9. The veteran big man has seen a decrease in his overall numbers during the current month, though. He's averaging 11.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in November after putting up 16.7 points and 10.5 boards per contest in October.