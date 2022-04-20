Valanciunas finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 victory over the Suns.

Although he experienced significant regression in the scoring column, he did enough to prop up the frontcourt for the Pelicans. The standout center now has three double-doubles in his last four games, and he demonstrated his prolific upside with his 18/25 line in Game 1. His scoring dip should be no cause for concern, as Valanciunas is far and away the best frontcourt option for the squad.