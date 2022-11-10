Valanciunas scored 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 115-111 win over the Bulls.

On paper, Valanciunas should operate as New Orleans' fourth-best offensive threat behind CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, but the veteran big man has managed to produce above that role of late. He's scored in double figures in three games in a row and has two double-doubles in that span. In fact, Valanciunas has five double-doubles across 11 outings in the current campaign, and he should remain a valuable fantasy alternative across all formats due to his two-way ability.