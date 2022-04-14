Valanciunas closed with 22 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 113-103 victory over the Spurs.

The Spurs had a difficult time containing Valanciunas down low in the play-in contest, as the big man logged a game-high 14 boards and went 9-for-14 from the field en route to 22 points. He added a pair of blocks and a steal on defense. Valanciunas averaged 22.8 points and 13.3 rebounds in four games against the Clippers during the regular season, and he'll look to continue that success when the teams meet Friday with a playoff spot on the line.