Valanciunas produced 19 points (8-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-114 win over Philadelphia.

Valanciunas received a bit of a break when 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) was ruled out shortly before the beginning of the game, resulting in 6-foot-8 Marcus Morris starting in his place. Valanciunas took advantage with a nearly perfect shooting effort from the field, which led to his highest scoring total in his past six games. The big man's stats have been down overall this season, but he's still producing useful fantasy numbers with 13.4 points, 8.8 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field and 80.8 percent from the free-throw line.