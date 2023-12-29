Valanciunas contributed six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 23 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 win over the Jazz.

Thursday's performance ended an eight-game streak of double-digit scoring for Valanciunas -- a stretch where he had seven double-doubles. Both his minutes and his usage took a hit with Larry Nance (ribs) back in the rotation, the latter playing 25 minutes. Nance has dealt with injury woes for much of his career, but when available, he's a more versatile option at center than Valanciunas and arguably fits better with Zion Williamson. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Valanciunas' minutes in the near future to see how coach Willie Green decides to operate.