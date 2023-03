Valanciunas (calf) will sit out Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Valanciunas was initially tabbed questionable with a left calf contusion and will ultimately be held out of Wednesday's contest due to the issue. With Larry Nance (ankle) also out, Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes should handle the majority of the center minutes. Valanciunas' next chance to play will come Friday against Golden State.