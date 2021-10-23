Valanciunas recorded 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 33 minutes during a 128-112 loss Friday at Chicago.

Valanciunas' 72.7 field-goal percentage and zero turnovers indicate he was the most efficient Pelicans player Friday. He redeemed himself after missing 16 shots during his team debut Wednesday versus Philly. And considering Valanciunas' 23.1 usage rate while Zion Williamson (foot) is out, he will be a highly valuable fantasy option until the latter returns.