Valanciunas closed Wednesday's 119-118 victory over Minnesota with 12 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes.
Valanciunas didn't have his best shooting night, but he still managed to make an impact by notching his fourth double-double in five games. The big man has also shown his ability to protect the rim of late, as he's swatted away a shot in back-to-back appearances.
