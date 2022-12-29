Valanciunas closed Wednesday's 119-118 victory over Minnesota with 12 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes.

Valanciunas didn't have his best shooting night, but he still managed to make an impact by notching his fourth double-double in five games. The big man has also shown his ability to protect the rim of late, as he's swatted away a shot in back-to-back appearances.