Valanciunas (knee) will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the full extent of his injury, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Willie Green said Valanciunas will get an MRI on Sunday morning, and the team will announce an official update once those results are confirmed. Still, it's hard to imagine the veteran big man being available for Sunday's contest against the Kings. Valanciunas had no brace or crutches as he walked out, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports, and that should be a good sign for the team. Valanciunas finished Saturday's win over the Lakers with 18 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds and five assists over 24 minutes.