Valanciunas contributed 37 points (14-24 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks.

Even though the Pelicans feature names such as Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, it was Valanciunas who posted the biggest problems for the Bucks defense, and the veteran big man came close to tying his career-high mark in scoring while also looking active as a rebounder and playmaker. One of the best two-way big men in the league and a force to be reckoned with on offense when he gets enough touches, Valanciunas is averaging 13.7 points with 9.3 rebounds per game on the season, so chances are this game was an outlier rather than a norm going forward.