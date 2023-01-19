Valanciunas logged 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 FT) and 10 rebounds over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 124-98 loss to the Heat.

Valanciunas enjoyed a strong shooting night by draining 72.7 percent of his field-goal tries along with a pair of free throws. He also secured his third straight double-double. The 30-year-old is averaging 19.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists through nine January appearances.