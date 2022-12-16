Valanciunas registered six points (3-6 FG), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Valanciunas only attempted six shots in the contest, marking the second time he's tried six or fewer in the last three games. The veteran big man remains a reliable rebound machine, averaging 9.4 to go along with 11.0 points in the last five games, but his scoring can be a bit sporadic. Thanks to his field-goal efficiency (52.3 percent) and rebound volume, Valanciunas is a usable fantasy asset in many leagues, but his lack of contributions in other areas lowers his ceiling.