Valanciunas had 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 21 minutes during Sunday's 127-110 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Valanciunas' numbers will not jump out of the stat sheet, but he's one of the most reliable two-way big men in the league and is a double-double threat every time he steps on the court. He has five double-doubles over his last eight outings and is averaging 12.2 points with 9.7 rebounds in just 24.0 minutes per game since the start of February.
