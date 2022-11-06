Valanciunas closed Saturday's 124-121 overtime loss to the Hawks with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 26 minutes.

Valanciunas notched his fourth double-double of the season with a strong showing Saturday night. He also recorded his first block since Oct. 25 against Dallas. Valanciunas shouldered his largest workload since Oct. 28, as he'd been limited to 24, 22 and 19 minutes in his last three starts prior to his double-double in Atlanta.