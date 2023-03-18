Valanciunas totaled 22 points (10-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds and four blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 114-112 loss to Houston.

Valanciunas had his best game in over two months, scoring at least 20 points for the first time since mid-January, adding a season-high four blocks. After seeing his minutes scale back over the past week, this was certainly a performance that could earn him some more trust moving forward. If he was dropped in your league, now would be the time to grab him, just to see whether he can build on this performance.