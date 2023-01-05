Valanciunas finished with 16 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 119-108 win over the Rockets.

Valanciunas didn't have a good shooting performance, but he still recorded another double-double with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds -- it was the third time he accomplished that feat in the current campaign. The veteran big man has racked up 17 double-doubles on the season and remains a reliable double-double threat -- and fantasy performer -- for New Orleans.