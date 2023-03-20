Valanciunas closed with 21 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 victory over the Rockets.

Valanciunas finished with at least 20 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for a second straight game and notched his fourth double-double over his past seven appearances. During that stretch, the talented big man is averaging 13.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 assists in 22.7 minutes with 62/43/88 shooting splits.