Valanciunas provided 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 14 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 victory over Houston.

The Pelicans dominated this game from start to finish, and Valanciunas made a huge impact on both ends of the court. The veteran big man has recorded three double-doubles over his last seven appearances, a span in which he's putting up 11.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.7 blocks per contest in that stretch.