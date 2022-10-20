Valanciunas finished Wednesday's 130-108 victory over the Nets with 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes.

Valanciunas turned in a strong performance despite the plethora of talent on show, nabbing himself an early-season double-double. The return of Zion Williamson resulted in many managers overlooking Valanciunas, a move that could prove to be fruitful for those who were able to acquire him. While his ceiling is lower than last season, he should remain a solid source of traditional big-man stats, with the added ability of being able to stretch the floor when required.